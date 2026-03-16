EU Urged to Conclude Google's Antitrust Probe

European publishers, tech firms, and startups are calling on EU antitrust regulators to swiftly conclude their investigation into Google's alleged preferential treatment of its services in online searches. In a letter addressing EU leaders, organizations like the European Publishers Council, the European Tech Alliance, and EU Travel Tech highlighted the urgency of the matter.

The investigation, initiated by the European Commission on March 25, 2024, under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), underscores ongoing tensions between European and U.S. regulations in handling Big Tech dominance, particularly in social media, online search, and artificial intelligence.

While Google maintains that it does not favor its services, European groups insist on more significant measures to ensure fair competition, are demanding a formal decision from the Commission to impose sanctions on Google, including a cease-and-desist order and a substantial fine.

(With inputs from agencies.)