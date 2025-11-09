Left Menu

Woman ends life by consuming poison in UP's Bijnor

According to Circle Officer Gautam Rai, the incident took place in Mohandia village in Bijnor, where Lakshmi, wife of Monu, consumed poison after feeding it to her son Vasu. Both were rushed to a medical centre, where Lakshmi was declared dead, while the boy remains in critical condition, Rai said.He said a family dispute is believed to have led to the incident.

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 09-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 19:29 IST
Woman ends life by consuming poison in UP's Bijnor
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman died by consuming poison here on Sunday allegedly after a family dispute, a police official said.

The woman also fed the toxic substance to her eight-year-old son, who is currently hospitalised in a critical condition, he said. According to Circle Officer Gautam Rai, the incident took place in Mohandia village in Bijnor, where Lakshmi, wife of Monu, consumed poison after feeding it to her son Vasu. Both were rushed to a medical centre, where Lakshmi was declared dead, while the boy remains in critical condition, Rai said.

He said a family dispute is believed to have led to the incident. The woman's husband had allegedly died by suicide around eight months ago.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan: Campaigning ends for Anta Assembly bypoll

Rajasthan: Campaigning ends for Anta Assembly bypoll

 India
2
Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

 Global
3
First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote' areas to be issued in Feb 2026: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote'...

 India
4
Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infectio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025