Mundo Pixar Experience showcasing animation studio's celebrated films launches in London next year

Mundo Pixar Experience, a multi-sensory exhibition featuring the animation studio's most celebrated films, is set to open in Wembley Park in London on February 13, 2026. Following its success in Brazil, Mexico, Belgium, and Spain, where it welcomed over 3.2 million visitors as per Variety, the Mundo Pixar Experience now arrives in the UK for the first time.

The opening of Pixar Experience in the UK comes ahead of new Pixar titles next year, 'Hopper' in March and 'Toy Story 5' in June. According to Variety, set in a purpose-built venue in Wembley Park, the exhibition will span more than 3,500 square metres, and will feature 14 Pixar universes, including over 25 sculptures.

Guests will be able to explore recreated environments from 'Toy Story', 'Monsters, Inc.', 'Cars', 'Finding Nemo', 'Inside Out', 'Coco', 'Up' and others. According to the organisers, each space "combines detailed set design, ambient music, and specially crafted scents to immerse visitors in Pixar's most beloved stories," as quoted by Variety.

Presented by Golden Peak Live Entertainment, in collaboration with Proactiv Entertainment, RG Live, Senbla and Luna, the London edition will include a brand-new room created exclusively for this stop on the world tour. Alongside Andy's room, the attractions will include the Scare Floor from 'Monsters, Inc.' and Riley's emotional headquarters from 'Inside Out 2.'

According to the outlet, the guests can take part in a special Pixar Ball Treasure Hunt, searching for the famous yellow ball with a red star hidden throughout the exhibition, a nod to the Easter egg that appears in many Pixar films. (ANI)

