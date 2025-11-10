Left Menu

Woman electrocuted to death while heating water in Delhi's Mahipalpur

Initial enquiry revealed that the deceased had gone to take a bath and was using an electric rod to heat water.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 10:55 IST
A 23-year-old woman from Manipur died of electrocution while heating water with an electric rod at her house in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur, police said on Monday.

A PCR call was received at 8.19 pm on Sunday regarding the incident.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the woman lying unresponsive in her bathroom, holding an electric rod in her hand. ''Initial enquiry revealed that the deceased had gone to take a bath and was using an electric rod to heat water. When she did not come out for a long time, her friend, who lives in the same building, went to check on her and found the door bolted from inside. She then called the police,'' the officer said.

The crime team inspected the scene, and the body was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Police said it appears be a case of electrocution, and no foul play has been suspected so far, police added.

