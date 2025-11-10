Stranger Things Finale: Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her Inner Tom Cruise

Millie Bobby Brown, famed for her portrayal of Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things, is set to display a dynamic transformation in the upcoming finale. In a conversation held during the For Your Consideration event, she spoke about injecting the character with a fresh vigor reminiscent of Tom Cruise's action persona.

Brown emphasized that season five of the acclaimed sci-fi saga demands not only her character's telepathic prowess but also employs her physical abilities in significant ways. 'It was exciting to be more of a resource this season,' she remarked, highlighting her physical training additions.

Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the last season will unravel Eleven's full potential. Following its initial debut in 2016, Stranger Things has maintained robust popularity. The final season's first portion will air on November 26, concluding the series on December 31, exclusively on Netflix.