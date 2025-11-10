Adityanath's Call for Unity Against Divisive Forces
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of unity by referencing historical figures like Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He criticized those opposing the national song 'Vande Mataram' and called for solidarity to prevent societal divisions that threaten India's integrity.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked historical figures like Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Mohammad Ali Jauhar to emphasize the necessity of national unity. Speaking at the 'Ekta Yatra' in Gorakhpur, he criticized individuals who oppose the national song 'Vande Mataram', suggesting that such actions are an affront to India's unity and integrity.
Highlighting his concerns, Adityanath stated that it is crucial for all citizens to remain loyal to the nation and work towards its cohesive future. He urged the public to identify and oppose any divisive elements within society, whether stemming from caste, regional, or linguistic issues, labeling them as conspiracies aimed at creating 'new Jinnahs'.
Adityanath's remarks underscored a call to action for every Indian citizen to stand united, ensuring no future leader emerges to challenge the nation's integrity. His statements come amidst a backdrop of historical references to Muslim League leaders, recalling the partition era and advocating against any resurgence of divisive politics.
