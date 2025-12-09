Maharashtra Eases Land Plot Subdivision Restrictions

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has taken a pivotal step forward by passing an amendment bill designed to simplify the subdivision of small land plots in urban areas. Introduced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the bill aims to benefit nearly three crore residents, particularly those residing on small 'gunthewari' plots.

The amendment will streamline the buying and selling process of small plots by allowing landowners to have their names recorded independently on the 7/12 land title document. Additionally, the need for repeated Non-Agricultural permissions has been eliminated in regions with already approved development plans, replacing it with a one-time premium payment.

Despite these changes, some opposition figures, such as Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, argued that the bill might favor builders. In contrast, Bawankule assured that the legislation is structured to provide legal rights to families currently residing on small parcels of land and will not allow new subdivisions post-October 15, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)