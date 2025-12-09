Left Menu

Maharashtra Eases Land Plot Subdivision Restrictions

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly passed an amendment bill to simplify the subdivision of small urban land plots. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule introduced the bill, claiming it benefits nearly three crore residents. However, the debate raised concerns of favoritism towards builders and called for similar provisions in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:52 IST
Maharashtra Eases Land Plot Subdivision Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has taken a pivotal step forward by passing an amendment bill designed to simplify the subdivision of small land plots in urban areas. Introduced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the bill aims to benefit nearly three crore residents, particularly those residing on small 'gunthewari' plots.

The amendment will streamline the buying and selling process of small plots by allowing landowners to have their names recorded independently on the 7/12 land title document. Additionally, the need for repeated Non-Agricultural permissions has been eliminated in regions with already approved development plans, replacing it with a one-time premium payment.

Despite these changes, some opposition figures, such as Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, argued that the bill might favor builders. In contrast, Bawankule assured that the legislation is structured to provide legal rights to families currently residing on small parcels of land and will not allow new subdivisions post-October 15, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025