'Revolver Rita' Ready to Hit Theatres Worldwide

'Revolver Rita', a film starring Keerthy Suresh, will release globally on November 28. Directed by JK Chandru, it is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. The film features Radhika Sarathkumar and others, with music by Sean Roldan. Suresh recently starred in 'Uppu Kappurambu'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

'Revolver Rita', a highly anticipated film starring South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, is set to premiere worldwide in theatres on November 28, according to an official announcement made Sunday.

The film, crafted under the direction of JK Chandru, is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy of Passion Studios and The Route. Initial plans had the film's release slated for August.

In addition to Suresh, the movie will feature a talented ensemble cast, including Radhika Sarathkumar, Redin Kingsley, and others, with music from Sean Roldan. Suresh's recent work includes 'Uppu Kappurambu'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

