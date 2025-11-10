'Revolver Rita' Ready to Hit Theatres Worldwide

'Revolver Rita', a highly anticipated film starring South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, is set to premiere worldwide in theatres on November 28, according to an official announcement made Sunday.

The film, crafted under the direction of JK Chandru, is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy of Passion Studios and The Route. Initial plans had the film's release slated for August.

In addition to Suresh, the movie will feature a talented ensemble cast, including Radhika Sarathkumar, Redin Kingsley, and others, with music from Sean Roldan. Suresh's recent work includes 'Uppu Kappurambu'.

