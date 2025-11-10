Dharmendra Hospitalized: Bollywood Icon's Health Update

Left Menu

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. While stable, he's under observation. Known for a storied cinematic career, Dharmendra recently appeared in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and will be seen next in 'Ikkis'. Fans are encouraged to respect his family's privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:13 IST
Dharmendra (Photo/instagram/@aapkadharam). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been hospitalized in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. According to a family statement, the actor is stable and currently under medical observation. Fans are urged to pray for his speedy recovery and to respect the family's privacy during this time.

With a career spanning over six decades and more than 300 films, Dharmendra remains a beloved figure in Bollywood. He gained fame for his performances in classics such as 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Sholay', and 'Dharam Veer'. In 2023, Dharmendra captivated audiences in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', starring alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The film, directed by Karan Johar, explores cultural differences and personal growth through its lead characters. Additionally, Dharmendra impressed audiences in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next project, 'Ikkis', is eagerly awaited by fans. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

