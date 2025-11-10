Left Menu

From Nets to Necessities: A Spectacular Journey of Ocean Waste

The 'Ocean to Vision' project recycles discarded nylon fishing nets into spectacle frames, benefitting Chennai's fisherfolk. Spearheaded by Plastic Odyssey and India's Vision Institute, it represents a sustainable innovation. The project highlights Indo-French collaboration in combating ocean plastic pollution, turning waste into economic opportunity and enhanced living standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Chennai's fisherfolk gathered to receive spectacle frames made from recycled fishing nets under the 'Ocean to Vision' project, a collaboration credited to Indo-French partnership. The initiative was formally launched by French Ambassador Thierry Mathou in Kottivakkam Kuppam, flaunting an innovative approach to addressing plastic pollution.

Launched by the French vessel Plastic Odyssey, the project creatively uses discarded nylon nets to manufacture spectacle frames, promoting sustainable living. Passing through heavily polluted regions, the vessel engages local recycling initiatives. Currently docked at Saint Brandon, Mauritius, it continues to develop solutions against ocean waste.

Vinod Daniel, CEO of the India Vision Institute, emphasizes the project's dual impact on sustainability and local economy, promising affordable eyewear for underserved communities. With prototypes transforming into 10,000 frames, the initiative provides indirect economic benefits through improved vision, exemplified by locals like Kamsa Rani and Hari Krishnamurti.

