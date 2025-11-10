Faith and Survival: Bar Kupershtein's Harrowing Journey in Gaza Tunnels
Released Israeli hostage Bar Kupershtein survived two years in a Hamas tunnel amid hardships and threats, driven by his faith and solidarity with fellow captives. Following a ceasefire, he shared his ordeal, including pressure to convert to Islam and a terrifying encounter with potential execution.
Bar Kupershtein, an Israeli hostage, endured two years in a Hamas tunnel beneath Gaza, buoyed by his unwavering faith and the support of fellow captives. Despite facing limited food, no sunlight, and frequent beatings, Kupershtein believed he was under divine protection.
Kupershtein, aged 23, was liberated on October 13 as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which exchanged hostages for Palestinian detainees. He recounted his ordeal from the capture during a music festival to his confinement in tunnels just large enough for six hostages.
Retaining his Jewish faith amid attempts at conversion, Kupershtein and others bonded closely, enduring psychological trials, including threats of execution. He credits his survival to prayer and family, encapsulated in their motto: 'Always in the Hands of God.'
ALSO READ
Red Cross receives body of hostage in Gaza that Hamas claims is Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin
Israeli government spokesperson rules out Turkish forces in Gaza
UPDATE 1-Israeli government spokesperson rules out Turkish forces in Gaza
Israeli survivors of Kristallnacht mark 87th anniversary of Nazi riots amid rising antisemitism
Israel says the Red Cross has received the body of a hostage in Gaza that Hamas claims is Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, reports AP.