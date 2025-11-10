Faith and Survival: Bar Kupershtein's Harrowing Journey in Gaza Tunnels

Bar Kupershtein, an Israeli hostage, endured two years in a Hamas tunnel beneath Gaza, buoyed by his unwavering faith and the support of fellow captives. Despite facing limited food, no sunlight, and frequent beatings, Kupershtein believed he was under divine protection.

Kupershtein, aged 23, was liberated on October 13 as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which exchanged hostages for Palestinian detainees. He recounted his ordeal from the capture during a music festival to his confinement in tunnels just large enough for six hostages.

Retaining his Jewish faith amid attempts at conversion, Kupershtein and others bonded closely, enduring psychological trials, including threats of execution. He credits his survival to prayer and family, encapsulated in their motto: 'Always in the Hands of God.'