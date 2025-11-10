Controversy Strikes BBC Over Trump's Speech Edit
US President Donald Trump has challenged the BBC over a 'Panorama' documentary's editing of his January 6 speech. The documentary pieced disparate parts of the speech to suggest Trump urged violence. The BBC is reviewing Trump's legal threats while two executives resigned amid accusations of bias.
A controversial edit of a speech by US President Donald Trump has put the BBC in the spotlight, as Trump sent a legal threat over the documentary aired by the broadcaster.
The 'Panorama' programme is under scrutiny after splicing parts of Trump's speech, leading to the resignation of two senior executives amid bias allegations. The segment made it appear Trump incited violence by urging supporters to march and 'fight like hell', omitting calls for peaceful demonstration.
The BBC responded it will assess Trump's legal letter, although it declined to release further information at this stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
