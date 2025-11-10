Left Menu

Veteran Film Villain Prem Chopra on the Mend After Hospitalization

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, 92, is recovering at Lilavati Hospital from a viral infection and age-related complications. Known for villainous roles in Bollywood classics, he is expected to return home shortly, says his doctor. Family reassures fans about his stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:56 IST
Veteran Film Villain Prem Chopra on the Mend After Hospitalization
Prem Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bollywood actor, Prem Chopra, renowned for his villainous roles, is currently recovering in a local hospital after being admitted due to a viral infection and age-related complications. His medical team is optimistic about his recovery.

Chopra, 92, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital where he is under the care of cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale. Dr. Jalil Parkar confirmed that while Chopra has ongoing cardiac issues, his current admission was due to a viral infection affecting his lungs.

"He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward," Dr. Parkar informed PTI, adding that Chopra's age is a factor in his slower recovery. The actor's family, including son-in-law and actor Sharman Joshi, have reassured fans about Chopra's condition, expecting him to return home in a few days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deep Mourning: Leaders Unite in Grief Over Delhi Blast

Deep Mourning: Leaders Unite in Grief Over Delhi Blast

 India
2
Buffett's Strategic Stock Shift: A Generous Move

Buffett's Strategic Stock Shift: A Generous Move

 Global
3
Tamil Nadu Steps Up Security After Delhi Explosion

Tamil Nadu Steps Up Security After Delhi Explosion

 India
4
Bihar on High Alert After Deadly Delhi Explosion

Bihar on High Alert After Deadly Delhi Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025