Veteran Film Villain Prem Chopra on the Mend After Hospitalization

Veteran Bollywood actor, Prem Chopra, renowned for his villainous roles, is currently recovering in a local hospital after being admitted due to a viral infection and age-related complications. His medical team is optimistic about his recovery.

Chopra, 92, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital where he is under the care of cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale. Dr. Jalil Parkar confirmed that while Chopra has ongoing cardiac issues, his current admission was due to a viral infection affecting his lungs.

"He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward," Dr. Parkar informed PTI, adding that Chopra's age is a factor in his slower recovery. The actor's family, including son-in-law and actor Sharman Joshi, have reassured fans about Chopra's condition, expecting him to return home in a few days.

