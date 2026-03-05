Druzhba Oil Pipeline Set for Quick Recovery
The Druzhba oil pipeline, damaged by a Russian strike in January, is expected to be operational within a month and a half. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyi, during a briefing in Kyiv, revealed that the main pumping station suffered damage in the attack.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Druzhba oil pipeline, heavily damaged by a strike from Russian forces in January, may resume operations within six weeks, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This announcement was made on Thursday.
During a briefing held in the capital, Kyiv, President Zelenskiy emphasized the technical readiness of the pipeline. Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyi reported that the pipeline's main pumping station was a primary target of the attack.
The swift repair efforts underscore Ukraine's resilience and commitment to maintaining energy infrastructure amid ongoing conflicts, reflecting the strategic importance of the Druzhba pipeline in regional energy supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and US Collaborate to Shield Oil Supply Amid Gulf Crisis
Escalating Tensions in Gulf Waters Put Global Oil Supply at Risk
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply
Tensions Escalate: U.S.-Iran Conflict Disrupts Global Oil Supply
Crisis in Hormuz: U.S.–Iran Tensions Disrupt Global Oil Supply