Left Menu

Druzhba Oil Pipeline Set for Quick Recovery

The Druzhba oil pipeline, damaged by a Russian strike in January, is expected to be operational within a month and a half. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyi, during a briefing in Kyiv, revealed that the main pumping station suffered damage in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:09 IST
Druzhba Oil Pipeline Set for Quick Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Druzhba oil pipeline, heavily damaged by a strike from Russian forces in January, may resume operations within six weeks, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This announcement was made on Thursday.

During a briefing held in the capital, Kyiv, President Zelenskiy emphasized the technical readiness of the pipeline. Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyi reported that the pipeline's main pumping station was a primary target of the attack.

The swift repair efforts underscore Ukraine's resilience and commitment to maintaining energy infrastructure amid ongoing conflicts, reflecting the strategic importance of the Druzhba pipeline in regional energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England

Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England

 India
2
Contentious IAEA Resolution: U.S. Joins Opposition

Contentious IAEA Resolution: U.S. Joins Opposition

 Global
3
Congress Gains Leverage: The Power Play with DMK and TVK

Congress Gains Leverage: The Power Play with DMK and TVK

 India
4
Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026