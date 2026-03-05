Druzhba Oil Pipeline Set for Quick Recovery

The Druzhba oil pipeline, heavily damaged by a strike from Russian forces in January, may resume operations within six weeks, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This announcement was made on Thursday.

During a briefing held in the capital, Kyiv, President Zelenskiy emphasized the technical readiness of the pipeline. Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyi reported that the pipeline's main pumping station was a primary target of the attack.

The swift repair efforts underscore Ukraine's resilience and commitment to maintaining energy infrastructure amid ongoing conflicts, reflecting the strategic importance of the Druzhba pipeline in regional energy supply.

