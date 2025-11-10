Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalized but Recovering Well

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra, renowned for his role in 'Kati Patang', has been hospitalized at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital due to chest congestion since Saturday, November 8. According to family reports, Chopra is recuperating well and is anticipated to be discharged in the coming days.

The actor, famed for etching a distinct mark as a villain in cinema classics such as 'Prem Nagar', 'Upkar', and 'Bobby', is waiting for further health updates. Throughout his illustrious career, Chopra gained significant acclaim, even attracting international attention with his iconic negative roles.

In an earlier discussion with ANI, the celebrated actor recounted a unique Hollywood offer. He was approached for a role in a tribute to 'The Godfather', a cult crime saga directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Initially enthusiastic about playing the Godfather, Chopra later discovered his role was merely a nod to the legendary film.

(With inputs from agencies.)