Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalized but Recovering Well

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been hospitalized due to chest congestion but is expected to recover soon. Known for iconic roles in films like 'Kati Patang' and 'Bobby', Chopra once turned down a misleading Hollywood offer related to 'The Godfather.' More health updates are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:33 IST
Actor Prem Chopra (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra, renowned for his role in 'Kati Patang', has been hospitalized at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital due to chest congestion since Saturday, November 8. According to family reports, Chopra is recuperating well and is anticipated to be discharged in the coming days.

The actor, famed for etching a distinct mark as a villain in cinema classics such as 'Prem Nagar', 'Upkar', and 'Bobby', is waiting for further health updates. Throughout his illustrious career, Chopra gained significant acclaim, even attracting international attention with his iconic negative roles.

In an earlier discussion with ANI, the celebrated actor recounted a unique Hollywood offer. He was approached for a role in a tribute to 'The Godfather', a cult crime saga directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Initially enthusiastic about playing the Godfather, Chopra later discovered his role was merely a nod to the legendary film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

