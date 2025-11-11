Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Honors Devoted Senior Couples

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, launched a scheme to honor 2,000 senior citizen couples for their devotion. The initiative, part of the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, includes gifts and housing support, with plans for wider reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, has introduced an initiative to honor 2,000 long-time devotee senior citizen couples. This recognition, executed by the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, highlights the couples' commitment and devotion to their faith.

In a ceremony on November 10, the Deputy Chief Minister distributed a package including a dhoti, shirt, saree, blouse, kumkum, and turmeric to 200 recognized couples. The program underscores the government's commitment to honoring and supporting its devoted senior citizens across Tamil Nadu.

In addition to this gesture, Deputy Chief Minister Stalin also inaugurated 12 new dwelling units, constructed with an investment of Rs 3.41 crore, to accommodate HR & CE officials. HR and CE Minister P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and senior officials were present at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

