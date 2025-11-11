Beyond Illusions: Magic Training Elevates 'Now You See Me 3'

Actors took magic lessons to prepare for their roles in the latest 'Now You See Me 3' movie, aiming to enhance the film's authenticity through real tricks.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film features returning stars Jesse Eisenberg and new talents like Ariana Greenblatt, who shared the joy of practicing illusions at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

The movie highlights the efforts by the cast to master real-life magic, reinforcing the director's vision of delivering genuine effects instead of relying solely on CGI.

