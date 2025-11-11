Happy Honeymoon Travels: Transforming Homes with Philips

Philips Home Appliances has unveiled its latest campaign, 'Happy Honeymoon Travels,' aimed at making newlywed life as delightful as possible. The initiative, running from November 5 to December 15, offers a series of attractive prizes for customers purchasing over Rs. 1,000 worth of Philips products.

The campaign is crafted with an understanding of the needs of modern Indian couples, blending comfort, convenience, and style into a seamless package. Customers stand a chance to win daily prizes like a Philips Dual Basket Air fryer, weekly travel vouchers worth Rs. 75,000, and a mega prize travel voucher of Rs. 2,00,000.

Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer at Versuni India, emphasized that the effort is aligned with Philips' goal of 'turning houses into homes,' providing newlyweds with a smooth, confident transition into marital life. The campaign will be active in major retail outlets, offering exclusive discounts and interactive gifts throughout the wedding season.