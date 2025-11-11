Left Menu

Grand Launch of 'Karikaada' Shines Light on Kannada Cinema

The Kannada film 'Karikaada' had a grand launch on November 1, featuring a star-studded event that highlighted its national and international aspirations. Featuring Kaada Natraj in a pivotal role, the film aims to reach new markets with widespread releases in multiple languages. The ambitious project is set to redefine Kannada cinema storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:43 IST
The Kannada film industry witnessed a significant event on November 1 with the grand launch of 'Karikaada,' marking a milestone for Kannada cinema. A star-studded gathering took place, featuring the film's cast, crew, and various industry stalwarts, with Kaada Natraj making an impactful debut.

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede expressed optimism about the film's reach, noting that its teaser was released in an unprecedented 159,000 locations. The film, produced by Riddhi Entertainments, is penned and directed by K. Venkatesh, and is banking on its universal story to captivate international audiences.

'Karikaada' is slated for a national release in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil, aiming to appeal to a diverse audience. The team is eagerly anticipating the audio launch, trailer release, and distribution plans, with hopes of striking a chord with cinema-goers across India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

