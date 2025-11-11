India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Celebrates a Decade with New Gurugram Flagship Opening

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, a distinguished brand under Godrej Enterprises, celebrates its 10th anniversary with the inauguration of its largest retail store in Gurugram, marking a significant milestone.

Spanning nearly 2,000 sq. ft., the store is a tribute to Indian artisanal design, boasting a broad array of home décor, fashion, accessories, and more. Positioned at IREO Mall, it represents the fusion of heritage and modernity, illustrating the growth and expanding vision of India Circus.

This landmark move aligns with the brand's strategy to match the evolving tastes of design-literate consumers. Future plans include opening another location at Silverglade Mall, emphasizing the brand's commitment to pioneering the modern Indian design narrative.

