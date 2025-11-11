Left Menu

Jennifer Hudson's Heartfelt Holiday Album Earns Grammy Nod

Jennifer Hudson's 2024 album, 'The Gift of Love', received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. It's her ninth nomination and first in the pop category. The album, special to her, coincides with her late mother's birthday. Hudson has won two Grammys in her illustrious career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:05 IST
Jennifer Hudson (Image source: Instagram/ @iamjhud). Image Credit: ANI
Jennifer Hudson's latest musical venture, 'The Gift of Love', has garnered significant acclaim with a nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards. This nod is Hudson's ninth Grammy nomination but marks a significant milestone as her first in the competitive pop album category.

Hudson expressed immense gratitude over the nomination, describing the project as a blessing and a dream come true. She disclosed that the album holds personal significance, released on her late mother's birthday, further enhancing its sentimental value. Hudson's mother, Darnell Donerson, tragically lost her life in a 2008 shooting by William Balfour, Hudson's brother-in-law, who is now serving a life sentence.

Speaking about the album, Hudson shared that the project was crafted with heartfelt dedication. Released in October 2024, 'The Gift of Love' is significant as Hudson's first holiday album and her first record in a decade. With two previous Grammy victories, Hudson's remarkable career continues to thrive, solidifying her legacy in the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

