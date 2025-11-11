Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Elephant Encounters in Odisha

Three people in Odisha lost their lives to attacks by wild elephants, with incidents occurring in both Rourkela city and Sambalpur district. Tamal Dastidar, Gangaram Patel, and Pradeep Ghatual were identified as the victims. Authorities offer Rs 10 lakh compensation for each deceased's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three individuals were fatally trampled by wild elephants in separate incidents in Odisha, officials reported on Tuesday.

The first victim, a 70-year-old named Tamal Dastidar, was attacked while plucking flowers in Rourkela's Koel Nagar in the early hours of the morning.

On the previous night, two more victims, Gangaram Patel and Pradeep Ghatual, fell prey to another aggressive elephant in Sambalpur district's Kuchunda area. Authorities have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

