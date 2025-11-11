Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Elephant Encounters in Odisha

In a tragic turn of events, three individuals were fatally trampled by wild elephants in separate incidents in Odisha, officials reported on Tuesday.

The first victim, a 70-year-old named Tamal Dastidar, was attacked while plucking flowers in Rourkela's Koel Nagar in the early hours of the morning.

On the previous night, two more victims, Gangaram Patel and Pradeep Ghatual, fell prey to another aggressive elephant in Sambalpur district's Kuchunda area. Authorities have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)