India Art Fair 2024: Global Creativity Takes Root in New Delhi

The India Art Fair is set to return to New Delhi in February 2024, boasting a record 123 exhibitors, including several prestigious international galleries such as David Zwirner and neugerriemschneider.

Taking place from February 5-8 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, this 17th edition will feature 87 galleries and an expanded Design section, showcasing talents from South Asia and beyond.

Art enthusiasts will experience rare masterpieces and contemporary works, while design innovations will spotlight cross-cultural dialogues, such as the collaboration between the French Institute's residency programme and Æquō.

