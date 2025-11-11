Left Menu

India Art Fair 2024: Global Creativity Takes Root in New Delhi

The 17th edition of the India Art Fair will take place in Delhi from February 5-8, 2024, featuring 123 exhibitors, including international galleries. This year's event marks a record for both size and reach, presenting a diverse array of contemporary art, design innovations, and cross-cultural collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The India Art Fair is set to return to New Delhi in February 2024, boasting a record 123 exhibitors, including several prestigious international galleries such as David Zwirner and neugerriemschneider.

Taking place from February 5-8 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, this 17th edition will feature 87 galleries and an expanded Design section, showcasing talents from South Asia and beyond.

Art enthusiasts will experience rare masterpieces and contemporary works, while design innovations will spotlight cross-cultural dialogues, such as the collaboration between the French Institute's residency programme and Æquō.

