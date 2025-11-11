Left Menu

Magic, Music, and Movies: Entertainment News Extravaganza

The entertainment news highlights include Ariana Greenblatt learning magic for the film 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't,' a German court ruling against OpenAI for copyright violations using song lyrics, and Hollywood stars meeting Pope Leo at the Vatican.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:31 IST
Ariana Greenblatt, a former Disney Channel star, found excitement in learning magic tricks at Los Angeles' Magic Castle while preparing for her role in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't.' The cast spent time mastering illusions integral to the upcoming film, bringing a new level of authenticity to their performances.

Meanwhile, OpenAI faced legal challenges as a Munich court found it in violation of German copyright laws. The court ruled that OpenAI's ChatGPT had improperly used lyrics from songs by Herbert Groenemeyer and others to train its language models, sparking broader discussions on the ethical use of copyrighted content in AI technologies.

In other news, the Vatican is set to host a meet-and-greet between three dozen Hollywood stars and Pope Leo. Among the attendees are notable actors like Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, and Adam Scott, offering a unique crossover between religious and entertainment spheres.

