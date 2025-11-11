Left Menu

Saffron Flags to Adorn Ram Temple Spires in Historic Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a saffron flag on the Ram Temple's main spire in Ayodhya on November 25, an event marked by cultural programs and extensive preparations. The ceremony, featuring top government officials, will be broadcast live as Ayodhya undergoes beautification efforts.

In a historic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist a saffron flag atop the main spire of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25. This marks the first time that all seven spires of the temple will be adorned with saffron flags.

Preparations are in full swing for the ceremony, with senior officials and members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust present in Ayodhya. The ceremony, closely monitored by the prime minister's and chief minister's offices, will be broadcast live on major television channels and digital platforms.

Ayodhya is being decorated with saffron flags, floral garlands, and vibrant lighting. A series of cultural programs organized by the Tourism and Culture Department will take place from November 21 to 25. With many dignitaries attending, the city is undergoing a beautification drive to welcome guests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

