Press Club of India Demands Apology from Bangladesh Official

The Press Club of India has strongly condemned remarks made by Shafiqul Alam, spokesperson for Bangladesh Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus. Alam described journalists as 'Western bootlickers,' prompting backlash from the Press Club.

In a Facebook post dated November 11, 2025, Alam reportedly referred to reporters, who had interviewed former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, using derogatory terms. The statement exacerbated tensions between media entities and the spokesperson.

The Press Club of India criticized Alam, a former journalist himself, for his choice of language, underscoring that it is not befitting of someone in his position. They have demanded a public apology to rectify the situation and uphold journalistic dignity.