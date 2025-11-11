Press Club of India Demands Apology from Bangladesh Official
The Press Club of India condemned Bangladesh Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus's spokesperson, Shafiqul Alam, for calling journalists 'Western bootlickers.' The PCI demanded an apology, labeling Alam’s remarks as 'reprehensible' and criticizing him for degrading professionals pursuing genuine journalistic work.
The Press Club of India has strongly condemned remarks made by Shafiqul Alam, spokesperson for Bangladesh Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus. Alam described journalists as 'Western bootlickers,' prompting backlash from the Press Club.
In a Facebook post dated November 11, 2025, Alam reportedly referred to reporters, who had interviewed former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, using derogatory terms. The statement exacerbated tensions between media entities and the spokesperson.
The Press Club of India criticized Alam, a former journalist himself, for his choice of language, underscoring that it is not befitting of someone in his position. They have demanded a public apology to rectify the situation and uphold journalistic dignity.
