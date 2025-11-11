A Century of Influence: RSS Leader Reflects on 100 Years

In a significant address, Krishna Gopal, the joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), celebrated the organization's centennial milestone, asserting its unparalleled journey in global history. He made these remarks at an event organized by the Bharatiya Vichar Manch, which was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Emphasizing the unique life goal of the Hindu society, Gopal explained that it revolves around imparting knowledge and fostering civility across the world. He underlined the RSS's commitment to promote 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or the philosophy of the world as one family, a message he believes only Hindu society is positioned to deliver.

Gopal reiterated the call for organizing the Hindu society, aiming to achieve ultimate unity across the country. He outlined the RSS's strategic focus on expanding its branches and addressing societal challenges, emphasizing Hindutva as the pathway for India's progress, while acknowledging the global attention the organization is receiving.

