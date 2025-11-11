A Century of Influence: RSS Leader Reflects on 100 Years
Krishna Gopal, RSS joint general secretary, highlighted the organization's 100-year successful journey, emphasizing its unparalleled impact globally. At an event in Gujarat, he reiterated the Hindu society's mission of imparting knowledge and promoting unity, aiming for 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'the world as one family'.
- Country:
- India
In a significant address, Krishna Gopal, the joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), celebrated the organization's centennial milestone, asserting its unparalleled journey in global history. He made these remarks at an event organized by the Bharatiya Vichar Manch, which was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Emphasizing the unique life goal of the Hindu society, Gopal explained that it revolves around imparting knowledge and fostering civility across the world. He underlined the RSS's commitment to promote 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or the philosophy of the world as one family, a message he believes only Hindu society is positioned to deliver.
Gopal reiterated the call for organizing the Hindu society, aiming to achieve ultimate unity across the country. He outlined the RSS's strategic focus on expanding its branches and addressing societal challenges, emphasizing Hindutva as the pathway for India's progress, while acknowledging the global attention the organization is receiving.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Leads Rigorous Electoral Roll Revamp Ahead of 2026 Elections
Gujarat CM Honors Radha Yadav, Celebrates Women's Cricket World Cup Victory
Gujarat Titans Aim to Reinforce Middle Order Ahead of IPL 2026
Gujarat Leads the Way: Innovations in Legal and Tribal Welfare
Manaksia Coated Metals Spurs Green Energy Shift with Gujarat Solar Project