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Vyshak and Chahal Shine as Punjab Kings Halt Gujarat Titans

Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yuzi Chahal's bowling brilliance restricted Gujarat Titans to 162/6 against Punjab Kings in the IPL opener. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler led with modest scores as GT struggled to form significant partnerships, facing relentless pressure from PBKS's attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:47 IST
Vyshak and Chahal Shine as Punjab Kings Halt Gujarat Titans
Punjab Kings team (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a display of exceptional bowling prowess, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yuzi Chahal spearheaded Punjab Kings' efforts to restrict Gujarat Titans to a modest 162/6 in their Indian Premier League opener held at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

The duo's adeptness at dismantling partnerships became evident as GT's key players, including skipper Shubman Gill, who scored 39 off 27 balls, and Jos Buttler with 38 off 30 balls, found runs hard to come by. Vyshak's 3/34 and Chahal's 2/28 spells disrupted GT's momentum significantly.

While Gill and Buttler briefly rebuilt after an early wicket, Chahal dismissed Gill for 39, and Vyshak sent Buttler back after a promising start. Despite efforts from other GT players, they failed to construct decisive partnerships, ending with a total of 162/6, leaving Punjab Kings in a commanding position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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