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Cooper Connolly Shines as Punjab Edges Gujarat in IPL Opener

Cooper Connolly's unbeaten 72 took the Punjab Kings to victory over Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their IPL opener. A solid bowling performance from Punjab restricted Gujarat to 162. Despite efforts from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, Punjab successfully chased the target in 19.1 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:28 IST
Cooper Connolly Shines as Punjab Edges Gujarat in IPL Opener
Cooper Connolly

Cooper Connolly played a stellar innings, scoring an unbeaten 72, to lead Punjab Kings to a thrilling three-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans in their opening match of the Indian Premier League.

After opting to bowl, Punjab's disciplined bowling restricted Gujarat Titans to 162 for six. Vijaykumar Vyshak took three wickets for 34 runs, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen contributed with two and one wicket, respectively.

Gujarat's effort was headlined by Shubman Gill (39 runs) and Jos Buttler (38 runs). However, Punjab achieved the target in 19.1 overs, thanks to Connolly's superb knock, despite Gujarat's Prasidh Krishna's efforts with three wickets for 29 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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