An 18-year-old street musician has become the latest symbol of the Kremlin's crackdown on dissent. Diana Loginova, arrested in her native St. Petersburg for singing anti-Kremlin songs, has been sentenced to additional jail time. Rights activists highlight her case as a reflection of stifling wartime censorship.

Loginova's street performances, which gained significant traction online and attracted a large social media following, caught the authorities' attention. Her band Stoptime's viral videos prompted the authorities to impose additional penalties, including jail sentences for both Loginova and her fiancé, Alexander Orlov.

Amnesty International has condemned Russia's use of 'carousel arrests', accusing the government of suppressing voices that challenge the sanctioned narrative. Loginova's mother expressed confusion over the severity of the reaction, maintaining her daughter's innocence.

