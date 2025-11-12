Left Menu

Celebrating Indian Voices: IAAC Literary Festival 2025 Unites Global Authors

The IAAC Literary Festival 2025 will be held in New York, celebrating Indian voices in literature. Featuring noted authors like Megha Majumdar, Amish Tripathi, and Devdutt Pattanaik, the festival will explore a range of topics. Spiritual leader Sadhguru will discuss transcendence, while various authors will share their latest works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-11-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 08:29 IST
The Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC) is set to host its premier Literary Festival on November 15-16, 2025, in New York. This event will spotlight Indian voices in world literature, bringing together an impressive lineup of authors, thinkers, and storytellers to delve into South Asia's literary and cultural landscapes.

The event will feature prominent authors such as Megha Majumdar, Amish Tripathi, and Devdutt Pattanaik, who will lead discussions on a variety of themes ranging from the Mahakumbh to artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, spiritual leader Sadhguru will present a unique perspective on life and death as a profound aspect of transcendence.

Attendees can look forward to insights from notable works like Megha Majumdar's 'A Guardian and a Thief', and insights into Indian-American achievements in technology, medicine, and policy from journalist Meenakshi Ahamed. The festival continues IAAC's mission of highlighting Indian artistry and fostering cross-cultural dialogue.

