Al-Falah University Under Investigation for Links to Terror Module

Al-Falah University, located in Haryana's Dhauj village, is currently under intense scrutiny following a shocking discovery. Three doctors affiliated with the institution have been arrested in connection with a high-profile terror module involving a high-intensity explosion near Delhi's Red Fort.

Investigation reveals that the university, established by the Haryana Legislative Assembly and considered a beacon for minority education, might have been exploited as a safe haven for individuals acting at the behest of Pakistan-backed handlers. Established in 1997 as an engineering college and gaining university status in 2014, it has since expanded to offer diverse educational opportunities.

Authorities report that inspections have been conducted on campus, raising questions about its administration. The institution's chairman, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, along with other key members, are under the lens as investigators delve into the university's connections to the terror plot. Additionally, 2,900 kilograms of explosives were seized, highlighting a white-collar angle to the terror activities.

