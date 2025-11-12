Left Menu

Magic, Music, and Movie Stars: A Blend of Entertainment News

Dive into the world of entertainment with updates from movies, music, and unexpected papal encounters. Ariana Greenblatt embraces magic for 'Now You See Me.' OpenAI faces legal music challenges in Germany. Hollywood's elite prepare for a unique Vatican visit with Pope Leo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment world blends magic, music, and star-studded events. Ariana Greenblatt, known for her Disney days, honed her magic skills at LA's iconic Magic Castle for her role in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't,' an eagerly awaited heist film installment. The month-long preparation added authenticity to her illusions on screen.

In a landmark decision, a German court declared that OpenAI's ChatGPT violated copyright laws. The AI trained on lyrics from songs like Herbert Groenemeyer's 'Maenner' and 'Bochum' without permission, sparking debate over AI training practices.

The Vatican becomes the backdrop for a Hollywood rendezvous as Pope Leo plays host to stars including Cate Blanchett and Chris Pine. This event marks a unique intersection of faith and film in an unprecedented gathering.

