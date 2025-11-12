Left Menu

Bollywood Icon Govinda Hospitalized: Fans Pray for a Swift Recovery

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda was hospitalized in Juhu after experiencing disorientation and brief unconsciousness. According to his legal advisor, he's stable and undergoing tests. This incident follows a similar health scare last year involving a misfired revolver. Fans are hopeful for his quick recovery.

  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has been hospitalized following a bout of disorientation and brief loss of consciousness at his home in Juhu. His friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, confirmed the 61-year-old star is now stable and undergoing tests at CritiCare hospital.

The health scare began around 8:30 p.m. when Govinda felt weak and disoriented, prompting his family to consult a doctor. Although medication was prescribed, the actor continued to feel weak, necessitating his admission to the hospital where doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Bindal also updated fans on Instagram, expressing hope for Govinda's speedy recovery. This isn't the first health concern for the actor, who was hospitalized last October following an accidental gunshot wound at his home.

