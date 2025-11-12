Global Condolences Pour in After Tragic Delhi Explosion
Iran extended condolences for the deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, which claimed 12 lives. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed sympathy for the victims' families. The explosion on a slow-moving car was mourned globally, with leaders worldwide sharing their grief and support with India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:24 IST
- Country:
- Iran
The Iranian government conveyed deep condolences on Wednesday following a devastating explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station that resulted in 12 fatalities and numerous injuries.
Esmail Baqaei, the spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, extended heartfelt sympathies on behalf of his nation to the Indian government, its citizens, and the affected families.
The incident, which involved a powerful blast in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal on Monday evening, drew global responses of sorrow from leaders in nations including the US, China, and Japan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- condolences
- Delhi
- explosion
- Red Fort
- India
- victims
- global reaction
- sympathy
- injuries
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Economic Surge: Q2 GDP Growth Fueled by Private Consumption and Investment
Faridabad Police Debunks Red Fort Explosion Car Allegations
Kalachakra Empowerment: A Cultural Bond Strengthening India-Bhutan Relations
\RBangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ hostility to India is 'foolish, self-defeating': Sheikh Hasina to PTI.
Red Fort Blast: Unraveling the Security Lapses and Terror Links