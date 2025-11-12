Left Menu

Global Condolences Pour in After Tragic Delhi Explosion

Iran extended condolences for the deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, which claimed 12 lives. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed sympathy for the victims' families. The explosion on a slow-moving car was mourned globally, with leaders worldwide sharing their grief and support with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:24 IST
Global Condolences Pour in After Tragic Delhi Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

The Iranian government conveyed deep condolences on Wednesday following a devastating explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station that resulted in 12 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Esmail Baqaei, the spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, extended heartfelt sympathies on behalf of his nation to the Indian government, its citizens, and the affected families.

The incident, which involved a powerful blast in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal on Monday evening, drew global responses of sorrow from leaders in nations including the US, China, and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift

Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift

 France
2
Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds

Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds

 Global
3
NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network

NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network

 India
4
ESSS 2026: Fostering Innovation, Collaboration, and Dependability in Embedded Systems

ESSS 2026: Fostering Innovation, Collaboration, and Dependability in Embedde...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025