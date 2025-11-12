Global Condolences Pour in After Tragic Delhi Explosion

The Iranian government conveyed deep condolences on Wednesday following a devastating explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station that resulted in 12 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Esmail Baqaei, the spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, extended heartfelt sympathies on behalf of his nation to the Indian government, its citizens, and the affected families.

The incident, which involved a powerful blast in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal on Monday evening, drew global responses of sorrow from leaders in nations including the US, China, and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)