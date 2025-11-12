Sabrina Carpenter to Star in Musical Adaptation of 'Alice in Wonderland'

Sabrina Carpenter is set to star in an ambitious musical adaptation of Lewis Carroll's timeless novel, 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.' The film, approved by Universal Pictures, will see Carpenter both in front of the camera and behind it as a producer.

Esteemed filmmaker Lorene Scafaria, known for her work on 'Hustlers' and 'The Meddler,' will write and direct the project. This marks a pivotal moment for Carpenter, who has been more focused on her music, recently receiving six Grammy nominations for 'Man's Best Friend.'

Carpenter originally pitched the concept to Universal in 2024. Notably, a similar project with Netflix did not materialize. The story of Alice continues to captivate artists and audiences, inspiring numerous adaptations over the years.

