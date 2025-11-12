Left Menu

Sabrina Carpenter to Star in Musical Adaptation of 'Alice in Wonderland'

Sabrina Carpenter will headline her first major studio film, a musical inspired by 'Alice in Wonderland,' directed by Lorene Scafaria. Carpenter, who has recently achieved Grammy nominations, will also produce the film. The project, greenlit by Universal, follows a previous unrealized adaptation by Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:34 IST
Sabrina Carpenter to Star in Musical Adaptation of 'Alice in Wonderland'
Sabrina Carpenter
  • Country:
  • United States

Sabrina Carpenter is set to star in an ambitious musical adaptation of Lewis Carroll's timeless novel, 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.' The film, approved by Universal Pictures, will see Carpenter both in front of the camera and behind it as a producer.

Esteemed filmmaker Lorene Scafaria, known for her work on 'Hustlers' and 'The Meddler,' will write and direct the project. This marks a pivotal moment for Carpenter, who has been more focused on her music, recently receiving six Grammy nominations for 'Man's Best Friend.'

Carpenter originally pitched the concept to Universal in 2024. Notably, a similar project with Netflix did not materialize. The story of Alice continues to captivate artists and audiences, inspiring numerous adaptations over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift

Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift

 France
2
Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds

Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds

 Global
3
NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network

NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network

 India
4
ESSS 2026: Fostering Innovation, Collaboration, and Dependability in Embedded Systems

ESSS 2026: Fostering Innovation, Collaboration, and Dependability in Embedde...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025