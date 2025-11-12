Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Infosys Prize 2025 Honours Top Researchers

The Infosys Science Foundation announced the winners of the Infosys Prize 2025, awarding USD 100,000 to six laureates across fields like Economics to Physical Sciences. Notable winners include Andrew Ollett, expert in Prakrit languages, and Anjana Badrinarayanan for genome repair research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:33 IST
Celebrating Excellence: Infosys Prize 2025 Honours Top Researchers
  • Country:
  • India

The Infosys Science Foundation has unveiled the recipients of the prestigious Infosys Prize 2025, recognizing exceptional contributions in Indian research. The award, which includes a significant purse of USD 100,000, celebrates achievements in six categories: Economics, Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

This year's laureates include Andrew Ollett, noted for his expertise in Prakrit languages, and Anjana Badrinarayanan, honored for her groundbreaking work in genome repair. Other distinguished winners are Nikhil Agarwal, Sushant Sachdeva, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Karthish Manthiram, highlighting the breadth of talent across disciplines.

Infosys Science Foundation President K. Dinesh emphasized the awards' role in fostering a culture of innovation, stating, "The achievements of the Infosys Prize 2025 winners reflect the crucial link between research, science, and society, inspiring future generations of innovators." The foundation remains committed to advancing understanding and progress through dedicated support for cutting-edge research.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Sabotage: The Rising Threat to Australian Infrastructure

Cyber Sabotage: The Rising Threat to Australian Infrastructure

 Global
2
Europe's Drone Defense Dilemma: The Race to Secure Skies Amid Rising Incursions

Europe's Drone Defense Dilemma: The Race to Secure Skies Amid Rising Incursi...

 Denmark
3
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
4
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025