Celebrating Excellence: Infosys Prize 2025 Honours Top Researchers

The Infosys Science Foundation has unveiled the recipients of the prestigious Infosys Prize 2025, recognizing exceptional contributions in Indian research. The award, which includes a significant purse of USD 100,000, celebrates achievements in six categories: Economics, Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

This year's laureates include Andrew Ollett, noted for his expertise in Prakrit languages, and Anjana Badrinarayanan, honored for her groundbreaking work in genome repair. Other distinguished winners are Nikhil Agarwal, Sushant Sachdeva, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Karthish Manthiram, highlighting the breadth of talent across disciplines.

Infosys Science Foundation President K. Dinesh emphasized the awards' role in fostering a culture of innovation, stating, "The achievements of the Infosys Prize 2025 winners reflect the crucial link between research, science, and society, inspiring future generations of innovators." The foundation remains committed to advancing understanding and progress through dedicated support for cutting-edge research.