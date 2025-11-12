Shantai Family: Innovating Candy with Technology and Creativity

Amid the global food industry's push for healthier and engaging offerings, Guangdong Shantai Food Co., Ltd., known as 'Shantai Family', is making waves with its unique approach. Merging technology and creativity, Shantai is expanding its reach with innovative products showcased at key international exhibitions.

The company's strategic participation in events like the 112th National Food and Drinks Trade Fair and THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2025 is part of a larger effort to demonstrate its manufacturing prowess. Shantai unveiled its 'third-generation popping candy technology', capturing the interest of buyers and distributors worldwide.

Focusing on product diversity, Shantai has developed a comprehensive snack portfolio, offering everything from sugar-free options to unique sensory experiences. With a century-long heritage and modern production capabilities, the company is poised to further its global influence through quality and innovation.

