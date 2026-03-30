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India Strategizes Fertiliser Supply Amid Global Market Unrest

India's Union Government assures farmers of available urea and DAP stocks ahead of Kharif season despite production challenges and global price surges. Efforts include diversifying import sources from various countries to minimize reliance on Gulf region and maintain stable supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:48 IST
India Strategizes Fertiliser Supply Amid Global Market Unrest
Aparna S Sharma, Joint Secretary of Department of Fertilisers (Photo/PIB@Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

India is ensuring sufficient stock of urea and DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) for the upcoming Kharif season, despite domestic production challenges and global market unrest, according to a government briefing in New Delhi on Monday. Urea and DAP prices are regulated to help farmers amidst rising global costs.

Joint Secretary of the Department of Fertilisers, Aparna S Sharma, highlighted the significant global price surge on fertilisers and key feedstocks such as ammonia and sulfur, which has impacted domestic production. Urea production has faced a temporary drop, affecting daily output up to 35,000 tonnes, but current stocks remain healthy.

Efforts to ensure consistent supply include recovering gas supplies for production and maintaining contact with major suppliers. Additionally, India is diversifying its sourcing strategy away from the Gulf countries, exploring partnerships with nations like Russia and Canada, to secure alternative supply channels. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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