Strengthening Ties: India Supports Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan

India on Wednesday reiterated its firm commitment to supporting Bhutan's 13th five-year plan during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, which included discussions with former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck. Modi attended the Kalachakra initiation ceremony, part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival.

Modi praised Singhye's role in strengthening India-Bhutan relations, focusing on collaboration in energy, trade, technology, and connectivity. His social media remarks highlighted the progress of the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, aligned with India's Act East Policy.

Modi's visit included inaugurating the Kalacakra Wheel of Time Empowerment at the festival, with top Bhutanese leadership including King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Before departing Bhutan, Modi emphasized the visit's positive impact on bilateral partnerships, especially in energy, healthcare, and connectivity.