Governor Laxman Acharya's Spiritual and Ancestral Journey in Vindhyachal

Assam Governor Laxman Acharya visited the Vindhyavasini temple, where he offered prayers, and was warmly received by officials. Following the temple visit, he traveled to his ancestral village, Hajipur, and participated in several local events before heading to Sonbhadra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Laxman Acharya embarked on a spiritual journey by visiting the revered Vindhyavasini temple on Wednesday, where he offered prayers to the Goddess.

Upon his arrival, District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Gangwar and local representatives warmly welcomed him with bouquets, as affirmed by Circle Officer Manjari Rao.

The governor's itinerary also included visiting his ancestral village, Hajipur, participating in various programmes, and later departing for Sonbhadra.

