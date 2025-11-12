Trump's Legal Battle: A Showdown with BBC Over Misleading Edit
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer avoided directly addressing whether he'd urge US President Donald Trump to halt legal action against the BBC over a misleading edit of a speech from 2021. The issue arises amid leadership changes at the BBC and accusations of biased editing in a recent documentary.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer deflected questions on Wednesday about whether he would persuade US President Donald Trump to retract his $1 billion lawsuit threat against the BBC, which stemmed from a controversial edit of Trump's post-2020 election speech.
During parliamentary questioning, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey pressed Starmer on the matter. Instead of a definitive response, Starmer emphasized his support for an independent BBC while noting the institution should rectify errors when they occur.
The controversy focuses on a 'Panorama' documentary which allegedly edited Trump's 2021 speech to appear as a call for violence. BBC admitted the editing misstep, leading to high-profile resignations, as Trump demands an apology and retraction.
