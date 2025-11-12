Trump's Legal Battle: A Showdown with BBC Over Misleading Edit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer deflected questions on Wednesday about whether he would persuade US President Donald Trump to retract his $1 billion lawsuit threat against the BBC, which stemmed from a controversial edit of Trump's post-2020 election speech.

During parliamentary questioning, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey pressed Starmer on the matter. Instead of a definitive response, Starmer emphasized his support for an independent BBC while noting the institution should rectify errors when they occur.

The controversy focuses on a 'Panorama' documentary which allegedly edited Trump's 2021 speech to appear as a call for violence. BBC admitted the editing misstep, leading to high-profile resignations, as Trump demands an apology and retraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)