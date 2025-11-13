Entertainment Industry Faces AI, Legal Challenges Amid K-pop and Magic Trends
This entertainment news summary covers AI-generated music's impact, K-pop group NewJeans' legal battle, magic film training for 'Now You See Me,' Julia Ducournau's film 'Alpha,' and OpenAI's copyright challenge in Germany regarding song lyrics.
The entertainment industry is grappling with new challenges as AI-generated music gains traction and blurs the lines between human and machine creation. A recent Deezer–Ipsos survey reveals that 97% of listeners cannot distinguish between AI and human-composed songs, raising ethical concerns and potential disruptions in music creation and monetization.
In other news, K-pop sensation NewJeans plans a comeback with label ADOR amidst a legal tussle. The group, known for its vibrant performances, aims to resume activities following a hiatus, highlighting ongoing power dynamics in South Korea's competitive entertainment sector.
Additionally, 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' takes its cast on a magical journey, with Ariana Greenblatt and others perfecting illusions at The Magic Castle. On a different note, Julia Ducournau's new film 'Alpha' explores themes of fear and societal trauma, while OpenAI faces a copyright ruling in Germany over unauthorized song lyric use.
