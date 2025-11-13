Entertainment Industry Faces AI, Legal Challenges Amid K-pop and Magic Trends

The entertainment industry is grappling with new challenges as AI-generated music gains traction and blurs the lines between human and machine creation. A recent Deezer–Ipsos survey reveals that 97% of listeners cannot distinguish between AI and human-composed songs, raising ethical concerns and potential disruptions in music creation and monetization.

In other news, K-pop sensation NewJeans plans a comeback with label ADOR amidst a legal tussle. The group, known for its vibrant performances, aims to resume activities following a hiatus, highlighting ongoing power dynamics in South Korea's competitive entertainment sector.

Additionally, 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' takes its cast on a magical journey, with Ariana Greenblatt and others perfecting illusions at The Magic Castle. On a different note, Julia Ducournau's new film 'Alpha' explores themes of fear and societal trauma, while OpenAI faces a copyright ruling in Germany over unauthorized song lyric use.

