Arrest Made in Piracy Case of Zubeen Garg's Record-Breaking Film

A man named Rafiqul Islam was arrested for allegedly pirating Zubeen Garg's latest film, 'Roi Roi Binale', on his YouTube channel. The arrest was made after the film's producer lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police Station. The film has grossed Rs 16 crore in 12 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man believed to be involved in the piracy of 'Roi Roi Binale', a film by acclaimed Assamese artist, Zubeen Garg. Released on October 31, the film has already reached record-breaking audience numbers.

Rafiqul Islam was detained in Lakhipur, Goalpara, for allegedly uploading segments of the film on his YouTube channel, Rafiqul R Vlogs. He faced the Chief Judicial Magistrate and was remanded to three days in police custody.

The film's producer, Shyamantak Gautam, filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar, accusing unauthorized uploads after the film's release. The movie has become a historic success in the Assamese film industry, with revenues hitting Rs 16 crore in just 12 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

