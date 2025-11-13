Arrest Made in Piracy Case of Zubeen Garg's Record-Breaking Film

Police have arrested a man believed to be involved in the piracy of 'Roi Roi Binale', a film by acclaimed Assamese artist, Zubeen Garg. Released on October 31, the film has already reached record-breaking audience numbers.

Rafiqul Islam was detained in Lakhipur, Goalpara, for allegedly uploading segments of the film on his YouTube channel, Rafiqul R Vlogs. He faced the Chief Judicial Magistrate and was remanded to three days in police custody.

The film's producer, Shyamantak Gautam, filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar, accusing unauthorized uploads after the film's release. The movie has become a historic success in the Assamese film industry, with revenues hitting Rs 16 crore in just 12 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)