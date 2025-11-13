Left Menu

Rajat Kapoor's Theatre Passion: Unveiling 'Karamjale Brothers' at DTF

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:47 IST
Actor-director Rajat Kapoor acknowledges the relentless dedication of theatre actors, as he brings his play 'Karamjale Brothers' to the Delhi Theatre Festival. Kapoor reflects on the passion driving actors who choose stage over screen despite the challenges.

'Karamjale Brothers', a Hindi adaptation of Dostoevsky's 'The Brothers Karamazov', is slated to premiere at the sixth edition of DTF. Kapoor explains that the love for theatre fuels creativity, despite the stressful and demanding nature of rehearsals and performance.

Known for re-envisioning classics, Kapoor values collaboration with actors like Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey. His innovative approach transforms traditional narratives into modern plays, examining timeless human emotions. Kapoor continues his artistic journey, planning new plays and a film project for the forthcoming year.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

