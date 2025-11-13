The S.I.S. Journey: From a Small Town Initiative to a Global Conglomerate

HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to unveil 'The S.I.S. Story' by Prince Mathews Thomas. The book chronicles the development of Security and Intelligence Services (S.I.S.) from its inception in 1973 by Ravindra Kishore Sinha to its status today as a multibillion-dollar conglomerate.

The firm's foundation was laid in Bihar, inspired by socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, aiming to provide employment for retired servicemen. Despite lacking formal management training, Sinha's vision took S.I.S. to remarkable heights, making it a top private employer in India.

Prince Mathews Thomas, a seasoned financial journalist, captures this entrepreneurial saga providing insights for investors, academics, and enthusiasts. The narrative spans from the Licence Raj era through economic liberalization, exploring how S.I.S. maintained its unique culture while undergoing generational transitions.

