Left Menu

The S.I.S. Journey: From a Small Town Initiative to a Global Conglomerate

The S.I.S. Story, by Prince Mathews Thomas, details the evolution of S.I.S. from a modest venture by Ravindra Kishore Sinha into a global leader in private security services. The book highlights Sinha's journey without formal management education and the company's resilience across decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:57 IST
The S.I.S. Journey: From a Small Town Initiative to a Global Conglomerate
  • Country:
  • India

HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to unveil 'The S.I.S. Story' by Prince Mathews Thomas. The book chronicles the development of Security and Intelligence Services (S.I.S.) from its inception in 1973 by Ravindra Kishore Sinha to its status today as a multibillion-dollar conglomerate.

The firm's foundation was laid in Bihar, inspired by socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, aiming to provide employment for retired servicemen. Despite lacking formal management training, Sinha's vision took S.I.S. to remarkable heights, making it a top private employer in India.

Prince Mathews Thomas, a seasoned financial journalist, captures this entrepreneurial saga providing insights for investors, academics, and enthusiasts. The narrative spans from the Licence Raj era through economic liberalization, exploring how S.I.S. maintained its unique culture while undergoing generational transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Proposes Reparations Loan Using Frozen Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine

EU Proposes Reparations Loan Using Frozen Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine

 Global
2
Himachal's Educational Transformation: A Commitment to Rural Excellence

Himachal's Educational Transformation: A Commitment to Rural Excellence

 India
3
NDBA Advocates for Broadened Jurisdiction in Delhi Courts

NDBA Advocates for Broadened Jurisdiction in Delhi Courts

 India
4
Maharashtra Political Unrest: Ajit Pawar Under Scrutiny Amid Controversy

Maharashtra Political Unrest: Ajit Pawar Under Scrutiny Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025