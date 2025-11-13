Conscious Collective 2025: Designing a Cooler Tomorrow

The Godrej Enterprises Group Campus in Vikhroli will transform this December into a lively center for art, innovation, and sustainable living through the Conscious Collective event. Organized by Godrej Design Lab, this third edition will open its doors to the public from December 12 to 14, 2025, followed by an exclusive preview night on December 11.

The event centers on 'Reclaiming Cool – Beating the Heat, Together,' a theme addressing the critical issue of rising global temperatures. Recognizing cool comfort as both a right and necessity, this event will unite architects, urban planners, and innovative startups to discuss sustainable design and urban living.

The three-day event promises immersive experiences, featuring global architects, artists, and changemakers leading workshops and discussions. Intriguing installations and a conscious marketplace will highlight the event, culminating in performances and culinary delights. Attendees will have the opportunity to reimagine a sustainably cooler planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)