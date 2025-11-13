Left Menu

The Unifying Journey of Dr. Rishi Raj: Traveling Across Seven Continents

Dr. Rishi Raj, an AGM at DMRC, has traveled to all seven continents. His journeys emphasize India's diversity, history, and culture, which he documents through books and stories to inspire patriotism in youth. His work has been recognized for promoting national awareness and connecting people through storytelling.

NEW DELHI: For Dr. Rishi Raj, a passionate traveler from Delhi, exploring the globe is more than just a hobby—it's a journey towards 'self-discovery.' Having traversed 36 Indian states, Dr. Raj aims to become the first Indian to set foot on all seven continents, with Antarctica next on his itinerary.

An AGM at the DMRC, Dr. Raj's travels have not only been a personal exploration but a mission to capture India's cultural and geographical richness. His works, including numerous books and illustrated stories, aim to instill a sense of patriotism and cultural pride in the younger generation.

Recognized by the Ministry of Tourism for his contributions, Dr. Raj holds dear experiences like the spiritual peace found during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the inspiration from Kargil's bravest. His writings reflect India's spirit, environmental responsibility in Sikkim, and the resilience of its people.

