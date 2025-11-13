Left Menu

Students Push for Circus Reforms: Ban Animal Performances

Students demonstrated at the Boat Club on Children's Day eve, advocating for a ban on animal performances in circuses. This was organized in collaboration with NGOs, including PETA, highlighting the cruelty faced by animals used in entertainment. School representatives emphasized the importance of teaching kindness towards animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartfelt demonstration on the eve of Children's Day, students from Jawaharlal Nehru Public School gathered at the Boat Club to call for a ban on the use of animals in circuses. Carrying signs with messages like 'Ban Animal Circuses', they aimed to raise awareness about the suffering of performing animals.

This demonstration was in collaboration with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India), Animals with Humanity (AWH), and Paw People NGOs. The students donned animal masks and costumes, making a visual statement against the cruelty animals endure for entertainment purposes.

According to a PETA India statement, inspections by the Animal Welfare Board of India and their investigations have disclosed disturbing instances of chronic confinement and abuse of circus animals. Principal Chetna Jaroliya of JNP School highlighted the importance of educating students about kindness towards animals, asserting that such values nurture responsible future citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

