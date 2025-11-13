Hilaria Baldwin on Marriage, Age Gaps, and Growing Together

In a candid revelation, Hilaria Baldwin has shared insights into her marriage with actor Alec Baldwin, particularly focusing on their significant 26-year age difference. Appearing on the 'Uncut and Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury' podcast, the 41-year-old yoga instructor detailed how this age gap impacts their relationship.

'I don't believe that age is just a number,' Hilaria stated, highlighting the dual nature of their age gap which can act as an advantage or warrant therapy. Having tied the knot in 2012, she emphasized the difficulties of trying to satisfy everyone and the clarity of personal desires that age brings.

Reflecting on her personal growth, Hilaria remarked that age has gifted her clarity and confidence, invaluable assets in a relationship. Meanwhile, the Baldwin family continues to expand, with seven children that Hilaria and Alec cherish, alongside Alec's eldest daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage with Kim Basinger.